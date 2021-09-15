Walton County recognizes September as National Preparedness Month

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s Walton County Commission Meeting, officials passed a resolution to recognize September as National Preparedness Month.

Even though we are only a couple of months away from the end of hurricane season. We have entered the peak of the season and Walton County officials cannot stress enough, everyone needs to be prepared for hurricane season or any disaster.

Walton County Emergency Operations Center Director Jeff Goldberg advises if you don’t already have an emergency plan in place; you need to get one ready. Because you never know when disaster will strike.

”We do get effects from all kinds of different incidents throughout the year, we want them to make a plan. Know where they are going to go what they are going to do, we want them to build a kit, a disaster supply kit with their important papers, with their non-perishable foods, flashlight, batteries, medications,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg says another essential way to get prepared, is to sign up for Alert Walton and make sure you are registered to receive the emergency notifications.

