Washington County man facing sex molestation charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Wausau man was arrested Wednesday for alleged lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, investigators looked into a report that claimed Michael John Earl, 42, had touched a child in an inappropriate manner. The victim reportedly provided investigators with a statement that claimed they had been molested. According to WCSO, the statement also revealed where and how many times the incident had taken place over the past few months.

Earl is now facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 16 years old.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

