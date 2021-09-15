Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Wet weather over the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday with as much as 3-6″ of rain possible overall. The wet weather will continue to through the weekend here in the panhandle although the rain likely will become more spotty over NWFL. For tonight we will see the rain become more spotty w/lows in the low 70s. Rain chances will be 80%. On Thursday the rain chances will remain high... near 90%. Periods of the rain could be heavy as well. Highs will be in the lows 80s. The rain chances will be 80% Friday and then decrease to 60% by Monday. Expect slightly drier and sunnier weather later next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

