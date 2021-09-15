Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s looking like an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and some showers developing. They’ll be on and off through the morning drive today and widely scattered. However, by the late day, we’ll have almost full coverage of showers and thunderstorms. So let’s go ahead and grab the rain gear for today whether it’s currently raining for you or not right now.

Otherwise, temperatures are mild in the low 70s and we won’t be able to warm much due to the clouds and rain anticipated. Highs today may even struggle for many locations to top out near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible during the morning, with off and on showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon, before storms become likely for most after 5pm today.

Tropical Depression Nicholas is still barely moving in Louisiana. It’s paired up with a lot of tropical moisture out of the Gulf and an upper level low in Ohio that’s helping to spread a large amount of rain over the Northern Gulf Coast over the next few days.

This pattern may persist through Friday with the potential for 3-6″ of rain for NWFL, some localized higher totals of up to 10″ are possible. The higher rain totals in this range are expected to be along the coast for Bay, Walton, and Okaloosa counties with totals thinning down to the lower end of this range in the Tri-State.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Friday night.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies, scattered showers are possible during the morning, off and on showers and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon before storms become likely for most after 5pm today. Highs today may even struggle for many locations to top out near 80 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled period of days through Friday with heavy rains in NWFL only gradually diminishing through the weekend.

