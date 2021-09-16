Bay District Schools students allegedly vandalizing bathrooms for TikTok likes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another viral TikTok trend has swept the nation and it’s leading to destruction and vandalism inside local school bathrooms.

The bathrooms at Breakfast Point Academy in Panama City Beach were vandalized in the last few weeks. The new “devious licks” TikTok challenge could be to blame. What it’s encouraging isn’t exactly star student behavior.

“Just because it’s put on social media or TikTok doesn’t mean it’s acceptable,” Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield said. “Students are vandalizing soap dispensers, toilet paper, hand sanitizers, and just really causing a lot of problems.”

These problems are not only costing the school money but could also cost students their academic future.

“Trying to keep the bathroom stocked and making sure that all the materials that they need when they use the restroom are in there,” Whitfield said. “It’s not something we take lightly and it could lead to criminal charges. And it’s not worth it.”

It’s not just Breakfast Point Academy students. A Bay District Schools Facebook post shows other schools’ toilets clogged with rolls of paper, writing on the walls, and soap dispensers missing. It’s vandalism that school leaders are getting creative to stop from happening.

Whitfield said the best way to stop students from tearing soap dispensers off the walls is by taking them out of the bathrooms. But obviously, they still need to wash their hands. And that’s where the school’s unique new hall passes come into play.

“I just ordered a bunch of the small little hand soaps and each teacher will get one of those and that’s going to be the student’s hall pass,” Whitfield said.

Teachers said the rules at school are simple and there is no reason students should be breaking them.

“Not put gum on the table, you know. Not put toilet paper rolls in the toilet so that nobody can go to the bathroom,” Breakfast Point Academy teacher Jennifer Shumate said.

School leaders said they will also be putting in more cameras outside of student bathrooms all across the district.

