California man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A California man is facing charges after police say he pistol-whipped someone, shot at a vehicle full of people, and tried to break into multiple vehicles.

Panama City Beach Police say they arrested Mack Woodfox III, 25, of Oakland, California, Wednesday night.

They say they responded to reports of an altercation at Beachside Liquors on Front Beach Road. Police say Woodfox was reported arguing with several people there. At some point during the argument, police say he got a pistol from his SUV, approached the first victim’s vehicle, and broke the windshield. Police say Woodfox then approached a second victim and pistol-whipped him, cutting his head.

Police say Woodfox then tried to drive away from the scene. They say he pulled out in front of another vehicle with six people inside, causing the driver of the vehicle to dodge him. Woodfox then allegedly shot at the vehicle, shattering the back windshield. Police say a bullet was lodged in the driver’s seat headrest. One person inside the vehicle reported minor injuries.

Police say Woodfox drove away eastbound on Front Beach Road. About 30 minutes later, police were called to Pier Park and North Pier Park about six vehicle burglaries. Police arrested a man who they say had burglary tools on him. He was later identified as Woodfox.

He has been charged with six counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammo, six counts of burglary to a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief.

This investigation is ongoing and police say more charges may be filed.

