Celebrating Museum Day in Bay County

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local museums in Bay County have partnered together to celebrate Museum Day.

The 17th Annual Museum Day is recognized on Saturday, September 18th.

Both the Panama City Publishing Company Museum and Bay County History Museum have a lot of activities for visitors to enjoy that day.

You can also register at each location for a chance to win a bundle of goodies from the museum gift shops.

Multiple restaurants and businesses in Downtown Panama City and St. Andrews will be donating portions of their proceeds to each of these museums, in honor of Museum Day. These include Alice’s on Bayview, Enzo’s Pizza & Grill, Shrimp Boat Restaurant, Copper Tap Grille, Salty Hobo, Los Antojitos, Little Village, Amavida, St. Andrews Slice House, The Place, Lie’Brary on Beck, Bagel Maker, Slapsticks Cue & Brew, History Class, Burgunbarrel, The Press, Taproom, Hunt’s Oyster Bar, Millies, and Craft Beer Emporium.

To learn more about what you can do at local museums on Saturday, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

