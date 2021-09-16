City of Lynn Haven looks to add new grocery store

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new, apparently popular, grocery store will soon make its way into one Bay County community.

During Wednesday night’s Lynn Haven Commission Meeting, officials held a public hearing and voted to move forward on the development order for an Aldi grocery store.

The more than 19-thousand square foot supermarket will be built on Highway 77 on the north side of the Publix Shopping Center.

According to Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer, the city has received massive interest in the new business set to come to town within the next year as the city continues to rebuild from Hurricane Michael.

”It is a testament to the growth that’s happening here in the city of Lynn Haven. Aldi is something that is worldwide in some areas and from reading a lot of the comments residents are excited about it,” Gainer said.

Gainer says the city is getting a lot of development orders and expect more businesses to come into the area.

During this same meeting, the board of commissioners also voted to move forward on a tentative millage rate and a $57 million budget, as opposed to the $54 million dollar budget last year.

“When we started on the budget, we wanted to make sure that as we said last year we would raise the millage rate. But we promised our residents when we saw the opportunity... we would see if we could actually be able to run the city without raising it.” Gainer said

If passed by the Commission on September 28th during their final budget hearing, the city will look to roll back the millage rate to 4.1 as it currently stands at 4.3.

