City of Springfield looks to improve public safety facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Springfield wants to give its public safety agencies new permanent places of operation.

The city’s fire and police departments have worked out of temporary trailers ever since Hurricane Michael.

Wednesday afternoon, city officials held a public hearing to discuss applying for two major loans that could bring up to $10 million to the city.

According to Mayor Ralph Hammond, if the loans are approved the money will be split between the fire and police departments.

That money would be used to place both departments in new state-of-the-art facilities.

”If we get a five million dollar grant for the police department. That’s gotta be tracked totally separate from the fire department. So it’d be two different projects. We don’t expect to meet the five million dollar maximum. But that’s what we’re applying for,” Hammond said.

Hammond adds if the loans are approved the projects could be completed within the next year and a half.

The new facilities would be built within the new proposed city complex, which will be located at the corner of 11th Street and Transmitter road.

