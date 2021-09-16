Advertisement

Graduating nursing students open up about being on the front lines

Haney Technical practical nurses opening up about entering the frontline on graduation
Haney Technical practical nurses opening up about entering the frontline on graduation(Haney Technical Center)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical Center held a pinning ceremony for graduating nursing students Wednesday.

Sixteen students were honored for their successful completion of the practical nursing program. The event included candle-lighting, pinning, and awards ceremonies.

What made this event special wasn’t the elaborate ceremony, but the people who were a part of it.

Rebecca Wages was a teen mom and now has graduated with her LPN.

“I’m nervous but ready to take on the frontline,” she said.

Another nursing graduate is Nashia Myers, who is a third-generation Haney graduation student. She said she doubted herself and didn’t think she could finish the program. However, with the support of her mother and grandmother, she said she was able to get through and get it all done.

Myers talked about how much she loved helping people and taking care of them, especially the elderly. She opened up about how she felt going onto the front line during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very emotional about it, but I’m vaccinated, so I’m ready,” she said.

The next nursing class at Haney starts on January 10th and applications will be accepted starting November 1st.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
A child is facing charges after a bomb threat was made to a Bay County high school Monday.
14-year-old Panama City teen charged in alleged fake bomb threat
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted to create the “Triumph Horizon Award” to be given to...
Triumph brings over $100 million to Northwest Florida
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Walton County is trying to find legal ways to regulate "Monster Houses".
‘Monster Houses’ in Walton County could be seeing their last days

Latest News

The bathrooms at Breakfast Point Academy were vandalized in the last few weeks and the viral...
Bay District Schools students allegedly vandalizing bathrooms for TikTok likes
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Michael John Earl was arrested Wednesday on an alleged molestation charge.
Washington County man facing sex molestation charges