Graduating nursing students open up about being on the front lines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical Center held a pinning ceremony for graduating nursing students Wednesday.

Sixteen students were honored for their successful completion of the practical nursing program. The event included candle-lighting, pinning, and awards ceremonies.

What made this event special wasn’t the elaborate ceremony, but the people who were a part of it.

Rebecca Wages was a teen mom and now has graduated with her LPN.

“I’m nervous but ready to take on the frontline,” she said.

Another nursing graduate is Nashia Myers, who is a third-generation Haney graduation student. She said she doubted herself and didn’t think she could finish the program. However, with the support of her mother and grandmother, she said she was able to get through and get it all done.

Myers talked about how much she loved helping people and taking care of them, especially the elderly. She opened up about how she felt going onto the front line during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very emotional about it, but I’m vaccinated, so I’m ready,” she said.

The next nursing class at Haney starts on January 10th and applications will be accepted starting November 1st.

