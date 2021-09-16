Advertisement

Jackson County hit and run

A hit and run occurred in Jackson County Wednesday evening.
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Malone man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Jackson County Wednesday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the incident happened on S.R. 71 around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Officials say an SUV was heading north when we’re told the driver hit a pedestrian crossing the highway. Troopers say the driver then took off. When they arrived on the scene, they say they found the pedestrian face down in the road. Officials say they’re currently looking for a dark-colored SUV with damage to the front driver’s side. They say the vehicle was driven by a white female.

She was last seen heading north on S.R. 71.

