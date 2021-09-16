Advertisement

Local man travels to New York City to honor lives lost in 9/11

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man reflected on the 9/11 terrorist attacks by going to New York to honor the victims.

Terry Parris is a Division Chief for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue.

He’s been honoring 9/11 for the past eleven years with an annual stair climb that he hosts in Panama City Beach.

This year marked the final year for the climb, and he decided to travel to New York for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

He and his family were able to see the Statue of Liberty, visit with firefighters at Rescue 1, see Ground Zero, along with visiting the 9/11 museum.

“We as a first responder in the community and in the nation made a promise to never forget and this is just a way of showing that we’re keeping that promise,” said Parris. “I thought I was prepared. I thought I could handle it a little bit better than I did. We’re all human and there’s a certain point where the emotions overflow and that was yesterday.”

On Saturday, Terry and his family attended the 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero, followed by a firehouse mass and memorial at station 84.

