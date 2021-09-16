Advertisement

Man is faces charges after alleged joyride in delivery truck

After stealing a delivery truck, a man evaded police while driving down Beach Drive Thursday...
After stealing a delivery truck, a man evaded police while driving down Beach Drive Thursday afternoon.(FOX19 NOW)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars and facing charges after police say he took a joyride in a stolen delivery truck through Panama City Thursday.

According to the Panama City Police Department, officers responded to a call about a stolen delivery truck around noon near the City Marina on Harrison Avenue. Upon arrival, officers started to look for the truck.

Officers found the delivery truck near the intersection of 5th Street and Beach Drive. They say officers initiated a traffic stop four blocks later, but the driver failed to comply. Officers say they followed the truck down Beach Drive. The driver reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road while running red lights and stop signs.

The joyride reportedly came to an end near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Michigan Avenue. The suspect then attempted to escape on foot and jumped on another car before getting cuffed.

The suspect, Larry Bryant Nettles, 38, is being charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with disregard to safety of others, resisting an officer without violence, and grand theft auto.

