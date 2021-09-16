Advertisement

The new Habitat for Humanity ReStore opens in Walton County

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Previously we were in a 3,000 square foot fire station with only a thousand of that air-conditioned and to move into this brand new facility is truly our gift to the community,” Walton County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Teresa Imdieke said.

The new facility is 18,766 square feet and the massive increase in space will allow for three times the amount of families to be served as the old facility.

“It is gigantic and it is a massive upgrade from what we had before,” ReStore Director Michael Sherwood said.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores sell donated building materials and furniture. The money from the sales goes back to the community. The extra space will allow this store to bring more items in.

“We have the ability to showcase items in a way we didn’t have before. We have the ability to warehouse things in a way we didn’t have before,” Sherwood said.

In the store’s first two weeks, it has given back to more than 700 families. Even more people than that have stopped by.

“And we have probably had quadruple that in shoppers from the amount in shoppers for the foot traffic just coming in to see what we have to offer,” Imdieke said.

Imdieke says this year they have had more applicants for affordable housing than ever before.

“So I am so thankful for the funds that will come out of this store to enable us to build for even more of those applicants.”

Imdieke says the new store offers more ways to serve more people.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Walton County is trying to find legal ways to regulate "Monster Houses".
‘Monster Houses’ in Walton County could be seeing their last days
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
The Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront offers 139 rooms and suites with private balconies.
New upscale hotel holds grand opening in PCB

Latest News

Local man travels to New York City to honor lives lost in 9/11
Local man travels to New York City to honor lives lost in 9/11
At the Bay County History Museum, you can see the Old Clock before it's refurbished.
Celebrating Museum Day in Bay County
Mack Woodfox III is facing multiple charges, including six counts of attempted murder.
California man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Panama City Beach
A hit and run occurred in Jackson County Wednesday evening.
Jackson County hit and run