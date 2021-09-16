The new Habitat for Humanity ReStore opens in Walton County

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Previously we were in a 3,000 square foot fire station with only a thousand of that air-conditioned and to move into this brand new facility is truly our gift to the community,” Walton County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Teresa Imdieke said.

The new facility is 18,766 square feet and the massive increase in space will allow for three times the amount of families to be served as the old facility.

“It is gigantic and it is a massive upgrade from what we had before,” ReStore Director Michael Sherwood said.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores sell donated building materials and furniture. The money from the sales goes back to the community. The extra space will allow this store to bring more items in.

“We have the ability to showcase items in a way we didn’t have before. We have the ability to warehouse things in a way we didn’t have before,” Sherwood said.

In the store’s first two weeks, it has given back to more than 700 families. Even more people than that have stopped by.

“And we have probably had quadruple that in shoppers from the amount in shoppers for the foot traffic just coming in to see what we have to offer,” Imdieke said.

Imdieke says this year they have had more applicants for affordable housing than ever before.

“So I am so thankful for the funds that will come out of this store to enable us to build for even more of those applicants.”

Imdieke says the new store offers more ways to serve more people.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.