New scams hitting Bay County and surrounding area

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and safety consultant Paul Vecker joined us in the studio to talk about the latest scams that people need to be aware of.

During this week’s interview, Vecker urged the public to be aware of a new phone scam. He tells us to be wary of any phone call where the person asks you to get a gift card to pay off a debt.

For more information on how you can avoid falling victim to these scams, click the video attached to this web article.

