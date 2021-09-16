New upscale hotel holds grand opening in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach brings in hundreds of thousands of people each year, filling up the hotels and condos to capacity. Some would say there’s a greater need for more lodging options.

While Visit Panama City Beach doesn’t have official numbers in for this summer yet, pre-pandemic numbers show the beach hosted more than 90,000 people a day. It’s said that the grand opening event for a new upscale hotel that will help with just that.

“Having a national flagship hotel open its doors here on Panama City Beach just shows the level of things we’re getting here,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

The Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront offers 139 rooms and suites with private balconies.

“All oceanfront as we heard earlier which just makes it a dynamic, luxury resort for people to stay at,” said Sheldon.

But it doesn’t stop at just luxury. Economic development and job creation are said to be some of the top qualities this hotel brings to the beach.

“A global company like Radisson coming to Panama City Beach, it’s going to open up so many jobs and their global reach is going to bring so much for tourism to the area,” hotel general manager Michael Novak said.

The opening of this hotel created about 50 new jobs.

“During the season that can double, so there’s quite a bit of jobs here,” said Novak.

“More jobs for Panama City Beach is exactly what we’re looking forward to,” said Sheldon.

But it’s been something beach officials have been looking forward to for awhile. The hotel held a soft opening in April where we’re told they were at 100% occupancy..

“It’s just another great accommodation for our family, our friends and our tourists to come enjoy while here in the world’s most beautiful beaches,” said Sheldon.

As tourist season comes to an end, it’s only the beginning for this hotel that some say inspires the art of living in the moment.

This luxury resort also offers onsite amenities including an outdoor pool, fitness center, complimentary parking, and free WiFi all throughout the hotel grounds.

Novak said they hope the Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront will be the number one resort on the beach.

