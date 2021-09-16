Advertisement

State publishes vaccine passport ban rule

New state legislation prohibits a vaccine from being required to enter a public building.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - A Florida Department of Health rule that took effect Thursday imposes $5,000 fines on businesses, governments, and educational institutions that require proof of a vaccine to enter their premises. There is also concern about a looming federal rule that could do just the opposite.

Any business or government in Florida that requires proof of vaccination to enter now faces a $5,000 fine for each person they ask. Florida restaurants told us that’s the last thing they want to do.

“Asking a hostess at the hostess desk to start asking the customer when they are coming in to have dinner to see their private medical information, and that’s where we don’t feel it’s appropriate,” said Carol Dover, President of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Representative Anna Eskamani was one of 36 “no” votes in the House. She worries tourism won’t fully rebound unless people feel safe.

“Having vaccine requirements around some of these more luxury experiences, if you will, will help ensure the events actually happen,” said Eskamani.

As written, the legislation allows a fine of up to $5,000, but in its new rule, the Department of Health rule sets it at the maximum.

Restaurants are also concerned by a coming federal rule requiring employers of 100 or more to require vaccines or negative tests. The problem for restaurants is they are already short-staffed.

“Members of ours are really panicking over this because they might have 110 employees, but they have more than ten employees telling them if you do that, we’re not coming to work,” said Dover.

The legislation also prohibits a vaccine from being required to enter a public building. Leon County and several local governments are requiring their employees to be vaccinated by October first, and the Governor is threatening fines.

Any business that is fined will have the right to an administrative appeal. So far unclear is whether the Department of Health will set up a tip line for complaints. A request for information went unanswered.

