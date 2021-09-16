Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Keep the umbrella handy
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The wet weather pattern thanks to Nicholas over Louisiana continues here in NWFL. Deep moisture from the Gulf will keep us unsettled with waves of heavy rainfall over our area. For tonight expect periods of rain w/lows in the low to mid 70s. On Friday we will see an 80% chance of storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. While rain chances will be high we will see periods of dry weather in between. The wet weather continues through the weekend, but we could see drier air by later next week thanks to a cold front. Keep your fingers crossed.

