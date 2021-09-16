Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The wet weather pattern thanks to Nicholas over Louisiana continues here in NWFL. Deep moisture from the Gulf will keep us unsettled with waves of heavy rainfall over our area. For tonight expect periods of rain w/lows in the low to mid 70s. On Friday we will see an 80% chance of storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. While rain chances will be high we will see periods of dry weather in between. The wet weather continues through the weekend, but we could see drier air by later next week thanks to a cold front. Keep your fingers crossed.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.