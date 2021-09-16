Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s going to be another active day on radar, but right now we’re only see a few scattered downpours. That’ll be the case for much of the morning commute, especially near the coast. Yesterday’s rains totaled 2-4″ along the coast from Port St.Joe to Destin. Areas north of Hwy20 and northeast toward the Tri-State may have received an inch, but largely were below 1″ of rain.

Better rain chances develop as we warm up a little into the midday and afternoon. We’ll need the rain gear for more periodic storms in the forecast today.

Temperatures are mild in the low 70s inland to the warm mid 70s on the coast. Highs today reach the low 80s.

Tropical Depression Nicholas is now a post tropical low. However, it’s still paired up with a lot of Gulf moisture and an upper level low in Ohio that’s helping to stretch a large amount of rain over the Northern Gulf Coast and NWFL over the next few days. This pattern may persist through Friday with the potential for 1-3″ of more rain for NWFL today, some localized higher totals are possible.

The higher rain totals in this range are expected to be along the coast for Bay, Walton, and Okaloosa counties with totals thinning down to the lower end of this range in the Tri-State. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Friday night.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers are possible during the morning, off and on showers and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has our unsettled period of days continuing into Friday with heavy rains in NWFL only gradually diminishing in coverage through the weekend.

