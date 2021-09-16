Advertisement

Watchdogs warn ‘Hurricane Tax’ could drive up insurance rates

President Joe Biden's proposed tax could lead to property insurance rates rising by more than a...
President Joe Biden's proposed tax could lead to property insurance rates rising by more than a billion dollars in Florida.
By Jake Stofan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Tax watchdogs are sounding the alarm about a provision in President Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan that they’re calling a ‘hurricane tax’.

They warn without changes, property insurance rates could increase by more than a billion dollars statewide. A new report suggests the average Florida family could see property insurance costs increase by as much as $319 a year under President Biden’s recently announced tax plan.

“Everyone’s going to pay this,” said Dr. Lars Powell, Director of the Alabama Center for Insurance Information and Research at the University of Alabama.

Dr. Powell authored the report. He said the 15 to 28 percent minimum global tax rate proposed in Biden’s plan could drive up costs for insurance companies, which would then be passed along to consumers.

“These things don’t happen in a vacuum. You can’t just say, well we’re going to increase your costs by 10-12 percent, but we don’t want you to increase your prices,” said Powell.

They’re calling it the ‘hurricane tax’ because the impact would be felt most heavily in disaster-prone states like Florida.

“The President wanted to keep it, tax no one above $400,000,” said Florida TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro.

Calabro argued the cost would be felt by every Floridan, no matter their income level.

“This would severely impact people with incomes substantially below 400,000 and be very much against the very foundation that President Biden said he wanted to enact,” said Calabro.

It’s projected the hurricane tax would drive up annual property insurance costs by $10 billion nationwide and as much as $1.6 billion in Florida alone.

“Everybody’s prices go up when insurance premiums go up because everybody’s got to buy insurance for something,” said Powell.

Fiscal watchdogs argued by either eliminating the global minimum tax rate altogether or by creating an exemption for insurers, the increased costs could be avoided.

The tax plan is still in its early stages, and the groups we spoke with told us they are hopeful changes can still be made prior to a final tax package being approved by Congress.

Most Read

Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Walton County is trying to find legal ways to regulate "Monster Houses".
‘Monster Houses’ in Walton County could be seeing their last days
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
The Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront offers 139 rooms and suites with private balconies.
New upscale hotel holds grand opening in PCB

Latest News

After stealing a delivery truck, a man evaded police while driving down Beach Drive Thursday...
Man is faces charges after alleged joyride in delivery truck
The Executive Director of DADSRA- Panhandle joined us in studios to talk about a new program...
Michelle Clay interview
Our crime & safety consultant Paul Vecker joined us in studios to talk about the latest phone...
Paul Vecker interview
New state legislation prohibits a vaccine from being required to enter a public building.
State publishes vaccine passport ban rule