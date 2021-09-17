AIRHeart 2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue partner to feed students

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is known as Hunger Awareness Month, and two Jackson County organizations aren’t just talking about it, they’re doing something about it.

AIRHeart 2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue are teaming up to fill an AIRHeart helicopter with food to donate to the Backpack for Kids Program. Backpack for Kids sends home a bag of food for Jackson County students in need over the weekends and holidays. This is to ensure the kids are still able to eat, even if they aren’t at school.

“There are a lot of kids that a lot of people don’t know do go hungry over the holiday weekends, or regular weekends, and throughout the summer, and so we just want to try to fill that gap,” Jackson County Fire Chief Charles Brunner said.

The organizers of the food drive are looking for nonperishable food items to fill the helicopter. These items include, vienna sausages, tuna, ramen noodles, and other kid-friendly foods.

One of the organizers of the food drive, Jules Webster, said this cause hits close to home.

“I was hungry as a kid, you know, and my parents did the best they could and sometimes it still wasn’t enough,” said Webster. “There were things that we didn’t have. I can’t stand the thought of a kid being hungry, and if we can help feed them on the weekends, I can’t think of a better way to spend time and money getting this together.”

Drop off locations for the food include any county fire stations throughout Jackson County, Marianna Fire Rescue or the County Administration building in downtown Marianna. Chief Brunner also said Fire Rescue can even come pick up your donations if necessary. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 30.

AIRHeart and Jackson County Fire Rescue will also be holding a contest for people to guess how many packs of Ramen Noodles can fit inside the helicopter. To enter the contest and for more information about the food drive, check out https://www.facebook.com/AIRHeart2.

