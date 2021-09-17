Area correction’s officer allegedly attacked by inmate awaiting murder trial

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa County Jail corrections officer was allegedly attacked by an inmate early Friday morning, according to officials.

Emanuel Colley, 25, was being held on a murder warrant in connection with a stabbing death in 2019 at the county’s jail in Crestview.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said the officer unshackled the Baker man and instructed him to return to his cell. Colley then allegedly refused and lunged toward the officer, striking him several times in the face.

The officer suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, and two chipped teeth.

In addition to the murder charge, Colley is now facing charges of aggravated battery on an officer and aggravated batter by an incarcerated person.

Officials also confirmed Colley has three previous convictions for battery.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.