Bay County Supervisor of Elections warns against scam calls

Bay County Supervisor of Elections officials are warning of potential scam calls going around, where someone is pretending to be Mark Anderson, the Supervisor of Elections of Bay County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The department advises this is not an official call, and that people should not provide personal information if prompted.

It’s recommended if one receives this call, report it to authorities immediately.

