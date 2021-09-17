Blountstown and Freeport get set for undefeated showdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is a game between two of 8 remaining unbeaten high school football teams in our area. And it is our Game of the Week, Blountstown’s trip west to Freeport. For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs hosting the only game between two area teams that remain unbeaten!

Let’s start with coach Johnson and his Tigers. They are 3-0 with wins over two teams in South Georgia, Seminole and Lanier. And then this win over Marianna in what was the home debut for the Tigers. Those three victories coming with an aggregate score of 105-27, with two shutouts. So coach Beau seems pretty pleased with his team’s overall effort so far, even if he might nitpick at that last win just a tad.

“It was a little sloppy on offense, we knew that going in.” Coach Johnson told me via Zoom earlier this week. “We had some major injuries, some sickness, and a few quarantines here and there. We just kind of knew on offense it was going to have to be committee to get it done. But the defense did a phenomenal job. Marianna is a good football team, well coached. And our defense threw a shutout, think they had less than 82 yards rushing.”

Coach Johnson going on to say he is not the least bit surprised in his team’s fast start this season, given the dedication his guys have shown so far.

“You know our team had a real bad taste in our mouth last year.” Johnson said. “We were .500 but we were a lot better football team than .500. There were a lot of factors involved in that. So this offseason we were very hungry. This group is very hungry to get to the kind of record and football that we believe in around here. We always believe that if we just keep doing the things that we do and work hard and lift weights and get better and worry week to week to take care of little things, that in October and November we’re gonna be a tough out for somebody.” As for the Bulldogs, they are also 3-0, {LAST} averaging 40 points a game on offense. Those three wins over Bozeman, Jay and Holmes. The latter this 47-34 win last Friday.

“Coach {Jeff) Lee always does a really good job of having his guys ready to play.” Freeport head coach Shaun Arntz told me via Zoom Monday. “And they were ready to play. Our guys were just very, very eager to prove that we weren’t two and oh by chance, that we earned it. It’s been a lot of run seeing them getting better each day at practice. And each week after grading the film over the weekend. So the three and oh it certainly hasn’t happened by chance. Our guys have put in a lot of hard work to get to this point.”

The Bulldogs relying more on the offense so far, with junior quarterback Ashton Nunes leading the attack with 246 yards a game passing. He’s tossed for 12 touchdowns, with the team averaging 40 points a game!

“It’s been good and Ashton’s obviously been a constant.” coach Arntz says. “But I think a great thing that we have been able to do is to spread it around. In all three games we’ve had three different leading receivers. But everyone has gotten their touches in. We’ve made it where we don’t feel like anyone can focus on taking away any one receiver. Because we’ve got four or five that do a really good job of running routes and catching the ball. "

Cole McCormick, KK Henderson and Robbie Durgin those three receivers leading the way with a combined 40 catches. That game Friday night at Freeport set for 7 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

