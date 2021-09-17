Deputies find dab pens in local schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Finding solutions to problems. That’s what Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies do daily.

Deputy Stephen Pettijohn, created a program to educate, educators about a growing problem... the use of “dab” pens containing illegal marijuana extract which he said are being used more and more by students in our area.

“A dab pen is a device that is used to smoke THC.. and it’s getting very prevalent in our schools,” said Deputy Pettijohn.

The top of the pen contains THC oil that is extracted from the marijuana plant... at the bottom of the dab pen is the battery. The battery heats up the THC oil that way it can be ingested into the human body.”

Deputy Pettijohn has been going to different schools in Bay County teaching educators about this new drug trend, how it’s evolved and how to recognize it.

“One of the things I tell the teachers whenever I teach the class is that nobody is teaching math on a chalkboard anymore. We’ve advanced since then and sadly so has the way that children are exposed to narcotics and even tobacco products”

“The information was very well received by the teachers. It was a lot of information they didn’t know about, so it just helps them be on the lookout,” Mosely High School Principal Brian Bullock said.

“They don’t emit the odor like what green leaf marijuana does.. and they’re a little harder to detect when the kids have them,” said Deputy Pettijohn.

“It’s a national concern.. these pens have flavors that I believe encourage young people to use them,” said Bullock.

Deputy Pettijohn said the reason he started these classroom programs, was to keep our schools more secure. If a child is caught on school grounds with a dab pen, it’s a third-degree felony according to the Florida State Statue 89313 subsection 6A. Depending on the student’s age, if they are not an adult, under the age of 18, they go to the juvenile department of justice. If they are 18 years or older they will go to the Bay County Jail.

If you’re interested in having this program at your school contact Sergeant Larry Grainger at (850)-747-4700

