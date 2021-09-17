Faces and Places of the Panhandle: Local brothers advocate for clean beaches with ‘Merritt Brother Surf Preservation’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our beaches here are treasured, not just by our community, but those from all over the world, making it that much more important to take care of them.

But, after a busy Labor Day weekend and recent active storms unearthing plenty of litter, someone has to clean them up.

Meet two brothers who have been working hard to combat the trash.

“We’re the Merritt Brothers,” Samuel Merritt said.

Music, track, faith, football, the outdoors are just a few of the brothers’ shared interests. But you could say 14-year-old Samuel and 12-year-old Levi Merritt care most about surfing, which fuels their dedication to keep our beaches clean.

“It’s kind of sad to see all the trash out there. Every time we go out and surf we try to pick up trash before,” Samuel said.

So, they created their own solution.

“It’s called Merritt Brother Surf Preservation. We try to pick up trash, of course, on the beach and in the ocean,” Samuel said.

Levi and Samuel are 13 months into getting their environmental conservation organization on its feet, hoping to get family, friends, and the Panama City Beach community to get on board with their mission.

“We’ve always taught the boys, number one love the Lord and then love your community. Looking around and seeing what we can do to make the world a better place and they’re encouraging others to do the same thing,” their mother Regina Merritt said.

They’ve even started to gain local sponsors for their platform including Panama City Toyota, Finns Island Style Grub, Beachy Beach Real Estate, and more.

Samuel and Levi say the impacts of picking up our beaches will benefit more than just the environment.

“Gives you a good feeling that you’ve helped in some way and just makes you feel really good after you do it,” Levi said.

The mission extends beyond their sole efforts of beach clean-up. They hope to inspire everyone to make it a habit, too.

“But also, we try to educate people and change their attitudes on how they affect the earth,” Samuel said.

They even use eco-friendly trash bags.

“These are biodegradable BIOSTAR. If everyone switches to these, it’s going to make a big impact,” Levi said.

Some of the big items they come across, like bottles and wrappers, are expected. They say it’s the little pieces that can have just as big of an impact, if not more. Pieces that are so little, most people wouldn’t even spot them.

“Really the most harmful plastic is the microplastic,” Samuel said.

“You see, you’ve got this stuff that breaks down into smaller pieces and then this will break down until you can’t even see it,” Levi said.

They’re also dedicated to writing letters to major companies, asking them to use biodegradable resources.

“We’ve picked up a lot of Capri Sun straws and other such things. Those are some of the plastics that an animal will eat. It just really messes up the whole food chain,” Levi said.

This is where educating the public is important, so people know why the trash is so deadly.

“That one little bag looks like a jellyfish and the sea turtle goes up and eats that then the sea turtle dies,” their father Frank Merritt said.

Increasing the number of fish they kill and people they sting.

“So, next time somebody complains that there’s not good fishing out there or you get stung by a jellyfish, maybe you need to think about, you know, picking up your plastic,” Frank said.

While it could be easy to fester on the frustrations that arise while coming across piles of trash, the boys keep faith in the good of people.

“It’s not the fact that someone throws it down as much as that people just walk by it." (WJHG)

“It’s not the fact that someone throws it down as much as that people just walk by it. There’s a lot more good people than bad people but, the good people, if they’re not doing anything then it doesn’t make a difference,” Levi said. “What we’re trying to do is change that mindset because if they pick that up, it’s gonna make a difference.”

If you’re feeling inspired, you’ve got an opportunity to join their beach clean-up this Saturday.

In honor of International Coastal Cleanup Day, the Merritt Brother Surf Preservation is putting on the event in conjunction with Keep PCB Beautiful, Gulf World Marine Institute, and Pack 317.

Volunteers can meet on the beach behind Runaway Island restaurant between 8-10 a.m. for the beach cleanup. For more details visit the Merritt Brother Surf Preservation Facebook page.

