Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s going to be another active day on radar and we’re already seeing some storms developing around the coast. While it won’t rain all day in any one spot, there’s still a decent chance that at some point today you’ll run into rain.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid out the door. But thanks to the clouds and scattered storms temperatures won’t warm too quickly. We’ll see highs today top out in the mid 80s.

Go ahead and keep the umbrellas handy today. We’re still in a very similar setup with the remnants of Nicholas to our west creating instability in our skies, plenty of moisture moving up out of the Gulf to help foster bouts of heavy rains, and an upper level trough spreading the storms out across the Eastern US. This will likely lead toward a better rain chance south of Hwy20 through the morning today, followed by inland storms into the afternoon. However, as the pattern breaks down over the weekend, storms look to be more widely scattered and indiscriminant on locations.

I still think you’ll find more drier times in the days ahead than rainy times. But we can expect about an hour or two each day to contain some rain at some point.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with storms south of Hwy20 in the morning, moving inland into the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a likelihood of rain sticking around into the weekend, but we should still manage to have plenty of dry time to spend outdoors.

