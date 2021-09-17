Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s going to be another active day on radar and we’re already seeing some storms developing around the coast. While it won’t rain all day in any one spot, there’s still a decent chance that at some point today you’ll run into rain.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid out the door. But thanks to the clouds and scattered storms temperatures won’t warm too quickly. We’ll see highs today top out in the mid 80s.

Go ahead and keep the umbrellas handy today. We’re still in a very similar setup with the remnants of Nicholas to our west creating instability in our skies, plenty of moisture moving up out of the Gulf to help foster bouts of heavy rains, and an upper level trough spreading the storms out across the Eastern US. This will likely lead toward a better rain chance south of Hwy20 through the morning today, followed by inland storms into the afternoon. However, as the pattern breaks down over the weekend, storms look to be more widely scattered and indiscriminant on locations.

I still think you’ll find more drier times in the days ahead than rainy times. But we can expect about an hour or two each day to contain some rain at some point.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with storms south of Hwy20 in the morning, moving inland into the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a likelihood of rain sticking around into the weekend, but we should still manage to have plenty of dry time to spend outdoors.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront offers 139 rooms and suites with private balconies.
New upscale hotel holds grand opening in PCB
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Mack Woodfox III is facing multiple charges, including six counts of attempted murder.
California man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Panama City Beach
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
During Wednesday night’s Lynn Haven Commission Meeting, officials held a public hearing and...
City of Lynn Haven looks to add new grocery store

Latest News

Rain chances will remain high through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels chats with Anchor Jessica Foster about today's weather.
Thursday Forecast
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast