Humble House Ministries celebrates major milestone

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major milestone was celebrated Thursday for the Humble House Ministries. This not-for-profit organization helps with the need in the community for women who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.

The Humble House celebrated its one-year anniversary of being open in Panama City Thursday. This organization offers transitional housing and recovery programs at free or affordable costs. In the past year, Founder Rachel Duvall said they’ve accomplished opening three houses, two in Panama City and one in Tallahassee.

Duvall said one of the components of recovery is building a community around yourself and having high accountability.

“So the thing we offer here at Humble House is not only the classes where we prepare them, we offer mentorship, we offer case management, they come here to First Baptist Church to the most excellent way ministry, which is a support group for drug and alcohol addiction and so they get that support group component, but its fate-based. What we want them to do through the program is have this community built around them so when they do move out and they move back in with their kids or with their families, whatever, that they still have the accountability and structure set up around their lives to be successful,” said Duvall.

Brittany Budd said she’s been in the Humble House since May. Budd said before this program she had no purpose. Now, she said she found joy and restoration with her family.

“I’ve come a long way. I still have a long way to go. It’s a process, but to be able to help women one day that are struggling and overcoming the battle of addiction is really special,” said Budd.

Budd said this program has affected her life in a positive way and now wants to inspire others to take charge of their lives.

“To not give up and that there’s hope. Through Humble House and with the women and accountability and with Rachel, you’ll find your purpose and joy back in your life,” said Budd.

Duvall said they’ve had several girls come through, with seven currently in the program, and two graduates.

Duvall said they’re dependent upon donations to offer these free recovery programs. To donate, visit Donate Humble House Ministries.

