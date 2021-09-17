Jackson County Sheriff’s Office golfs for charity

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, September 17, law enforcement officials and citizens from all around northwest Florida gathered in Marianna for a golf tournament hosted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. All proceeds from the golf tournament, including raffle tickets and entry fees, are going to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Live Oak, Florida.

The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch is a place for kids of all ages to go if they need a stable and loving home. Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said he has a soft spot for kids, and wanted to do something to give back to the Youth Ranch.

“Most kids that haven’t had a fair shake in life, all they need is someone to believe in them, and someone to invest in them and that’s what the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch does,” Sheriff Edenfield said.

Sheriff Edenfield wasn’t the only one who made this happen, though. Other members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, like Captain Wesley Burch, helped push the idea along with his love for golf.

“This was something that we had thought about for a little while when Sheriff Edenfield was elected,” Captain Burch said. “How can we give back both in our community locally and all across the state, and this seemed to be a really good fit.”

The tournament was complete with golf balls being dropped from a helicopter, a raffle to see who the shooter would be for the shotgun start, and other members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office grilling burgers.

Sheriff Edenfield said he is thankful for the turnout for the golf tournament and hopes to continue this charity event for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.