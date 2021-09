CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you cross the Laird Bayou Bridge on Old Bicycle Road in Callaway for your commute, you’ll want to find a different route for a while.

Starting Monday, the bridge will be closed for repairs for the next 120 days. officials are asking drivers to use S.R. 22 in the meantime to get around the construction.

