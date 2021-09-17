Man in critical condition after crashing into tree

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Ponce de Leon man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after troopers say he wrecked his car when running away from police early Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the 29-year-old man was driving north on Highway 79. They say he was speeding and fleeing from Panama City Beach Police.

They say police tried to conduct a traffic stop, and that’s when the man started speeding away. Troopers say police stopped following him when they realized he would not stop.

Troopers say the man continued to drive at fast speeds without police behind him. He then reportedly ran off the road and his vehicle began to flip and hit a tree. This happened on Highway 79 south of School Drive.

Troopers say it took two hours to get the man out of the vehicle. The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

