Mosley Dolphins gearing up for Friday night showdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins are gearing up for week four of the football regular season with a big showdown Friday night.

The Dolphins are hosting the Lincoln Trojans out of Tallahassee. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

The Mosley Pep Club’s theme for the night is gold out. The club will be accepting donations for two current students who are battling cancer. If you aren’t able to make a donation at the game, you can visit the club’s Instagram @mosleypepclub21 for more information or donate here.

