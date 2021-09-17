New information on fatal Bay County crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New information has been released by Florida Highway Patrol on a fatal crash that took place during the early morning hours of August 7th.

According to FHP, a 53-year old Niceville man driving a blue Toyota Camry drove over into the center median and was traveling south in the north lanes of State Road 79.

Meanwhile, a white 2019 Nissan Sentra was traveling north into the inside northbound lane. While driving south, the car was cut off by the first car. This caused the two cars to collide, sending both cars spiraling in opposite directions.

The crash left one dead, one in critical condition, two others in serious conditions, and another with minor injuries.

Authorities have now determined after evaluating evidence, the Camry was at fault.

This is still an open case for investigation with possible charges pending.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.