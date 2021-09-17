Advertisement

Probes Unlimited opens in Bonifay

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new company has officially made its way to Holmes County. Probes Unlimited, a custom OEM manufacturer, originally based in Pennsylvania, opened its second site at the old Bonifay Middle School on July 14.

“The company was growing faster than we could find employees back home in Pennsylvania, and Florida’s Great Northwest approached us with a great opportunity and plenty of potential employees for us to grow to the size we want to grow to,” Vice President of Operations at Probes Unlimited Robert Aurelia said.

Probes Unlimited brought open jobs to Holmes County when they moved, and currently has 23 employees in Bonifay. The company is hoping to continue expanding to have 40 employees by the end of the month, and 60 employees by the end of the year.

It’s not only jobs related to Probes Unlimited they’ve brought, though.

“Well we know manufacturing jobs really create a ripple effect into the economy, so that’s why we really focus on bringing those entities to Northwest Florida,” President and CEO of Florida’s Great Northwest Jennifer Conoley said.

“For every one manufacturing job that you create, it generally creates seven other jobs, so all the services that go along with the needs of a manufacturer, it just helps the local economy grow,” President of Probes Unlimited Ernest Delany added.

One employee said this job opportunity was perfect for her, and she even decided to change her lifestyle for it.

“I was a stay-at-home mom for seven and a half years and I was approached with the job opportunity,” Probes Unlimited employee Sierra Hobbs said. “We had just bought a new house and I figured I could help out a little bit, get out of the house some, and contribute.”

Holmes County officials say any time job opportunities come to town, it’s a good thing.

“I think it improves the quality of life for our community,” Holmes County Development Commission Executive Director Joe Rone said. “We’re just so proud to get them here.”

The grand opening is being held at the old Bonifay Middle School at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. For more information on how to apply for a job at Probes Unlimited, visit www.probesunlimited.com/careers.

