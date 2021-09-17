Residents of PCB neighborhood express concerns over flooding

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Folks in the Hope Circle neighborhood, just off of Faith Lane in Panama City Beach, are having a tough time keeping the faith when they see rain clouds.

“Something has to be done and we’ve tried and tried and we want the county to listen to us on Hope Circle,” resident Heath Armstrong said.

Armstrong isn’t feeling very hopeful these days.

He’s one of many in this neighborhood who say they are concerned over constant flooding issues.

“We do have a bad road it’s a private road. Every time that something does happen or does flood, water starts seeping out of the road. They have to come out and patch it up,” Dustin Jimmerson, another Hope Circle resident said.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood for over 10 years or more, and every time it comes to rain, if it rains real hard and everything and it rains all day it floods the streets out,” resident Karen Lott said.

Residents say this area seems to always have standing water, sometimes even inside their homes.

“Anytime we get more than an hour or an hour and a half of standing rain, we flood,” Armstrong said.

“That worries me, I mean you know because I know that this is mild right now. I know it has been a lot worst,” resident Vivian Strickler said.

“It’s very frustrating, it definitely makes me reconsider, where I purchased my property at. Like I knew there was some flooding whenever I moved into the neighborhood, but I didn’t know it was to this extent,” Jimmerson said.

The residents say they understand they live on a private road, however, they do wonder what can be done.

“We pay taxes, where do our taxes go? Does it go to maintaining our road because we have a blue sign, no, this is ridiculous,” Armstrong said.

“I understand with it being a private road, there’s not much they can do about it. But I would really like to have a nicer road, a nicer drainage system to where we’re actually able to get in and out of our vehicles,” Jimmerson said.

They say no one has given them a solution.

