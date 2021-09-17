Two arrested in Okaloosa County high speed pursuit

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house burglary leads to a high-speed pursuit in Okaloosa County.

According to officials, when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a car spotted leaving the scene of a burglary at a home on First Avenue in Laurel Hill., it took off, reaching speeds of 100 miles an hour.

The driver, later identified as 22-year old Isaiah Moore of Crestview, headed south on State Road 85 and ultimately onto Highway 90, where he reportedly swerved towards an OCSO roadblock and then intentionally rammed the driver’s side of a deputy’s patrol car.

Authorities add the passenger, later identified as 28-year old Rayshawn Shoffner of Crestview, allegedly began throwing hard objects at the patrol car, striking the windshield. The deputy reportedly bumped the suspect’s vehicle, causing Moore to lose control and crash into a ditch. Both Moore and Shoffner were then taken into custody. The deputy was not injured.

Isaiah Devonta Moore Mugshot (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Moore is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of persons or property, possession of fentanyl, and having no valid driver’s license.

Rayshawn Shoffner Mugshot (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Shoffner is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

