Advertisement

United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an...
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.

The airline said in a tweet that “We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed.”

It is unclear how many delays have happened, or if there are any related cancellations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront offers 139 rooms and suites with private balconies.
New upscale hotel holds grand opening in PCB
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Mack Woodfox III is facing multiple charges, including six counts of attempted murder.
California man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Panama City Beach
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
During Wednesday night’s Lynn Haven Commission Meeting, officials held a public hearing and...
City of Lynn Haven looks to add new grocery store

Latest News

Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Students get ready for game night
Students get ready for game night
Seven-year-old Journee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
John Wilhelm, a park visitor, said he saw searchers for Gabby Petito at Grand Teton National...
Gabby Petito searchers seen at Grand Teton National Park