Advertisement

Walton County School District suspends students for vandalism relating to “devious licks” trend

The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.(Source: KOSA, TIKTOK VIDEOS, CNN)
By Jenna LeMair
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County School District confirmed they have now handed out punishments to students because of the viral “devious licks” challenge.

Superintendent Russell Hughes said as of Friday afternoon, between 10-11 students in middle and high schools have been suspended for vandalism.

Hughes said the suspensions were given after soap dispensers were stolen.

He did not confirm which schools these students attend. But, he did state they are prepared to act quickly, and that the severity of their punishment will reflect the severity of any damage caused.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront offers 139 rooms and suites with private balconies.
New upscale hotel holds grand opening in PCB
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Mack Woodfox III is facing multiple charges, including six counts of attempted murder.
California man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Panama City Beach
Paul Vecker warns of recent phone scams.
New scams hitting Bay County and surrounding area
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab Beauty Roberts saves her duck pals from an eight foot alligator

Latest News

The state added to its total number of jobs, but one of the state’s most important industries...
Unemployment PKG
Sheriff Edenfield thanked the teams for coming to support the Youth Ranch before sending them...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office golfs for charity
The state added to its total number of jobs, but one of the state’s most important industries...
Florida’s hospitality industry lost 4,300 jobs in August
Starting Monday, the bridge will be closed for repairs for the next 120 days. officials are...
Laird Bayou Bridge closes Monday in Callaway