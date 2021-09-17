Walton County School District suspends students for vandalism relating to “devious licks” trend

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County School District confirmed they have now handed out punishments to students because of the viral “devious licks” challenge.

Superintendent Russell Hughes said as of Friday afternoon, between 10-11 students in middle and high schools have been suspended for vandalism.

Hughes said the suspensions were given after soap dispensers were stolen.

He did not confirm which schools these students attend. But, he did state they are prepared to act quickly, and that the severity of their punishment will reflect the severity of any damage caused.

