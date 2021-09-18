Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County

Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.(Ramsey Romero)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Saturday afternoon, a 22-year-old from Grand Ridge was driving their motorcycle and traveling at a high speed on Blue Springs Highway.

As the motorcycle was coming over a hill, authorities say a 69-year-old from Marianna was driving their Silver Nissan Truck traveling west preparing to make a right turn.

Officials say the motorcycle attempted to break but was not quick enough.

The driver of the truck was the only one in the vehicle and is listed as OK.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released by Florida Highway Patrol, on a fatal crash that took place...
New information on fatal Bay County crash
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab Beauty Roberts saves her duck pals from an eight foot alligator
Paul Vecker warns of recent phone scams.
New scams hitting Bay County and surrounding area
Inmate awaiting murder trial allegedly attacks an Okaloosa County Jail Corrections Officer.
Area correction’s officer allegedly attacked by inmate awaiting murder trial
The Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront offers 139 rooms and suites with private balconies.
New upscale hotel holds grand opening in PCB

Latest News

Bay County is the first in the state, to receive a certification to become a foreign direct...
Bay County Foreign Direct
The Florida Hospital Association provided a COVID-19 update on Friday showing the state is...
COVID Hospitalizations
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center officials weren’t available to be interviewed Friday, but...
Local COVID hospitalization numbers decrease
Increasing homeless population in Panama City.
Increasing homeless population in Panama City