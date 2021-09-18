Local COVID hospitalization numbers decrease

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Hospital Association provided a COVID-19 update Friday, showing the state is headed in the right direction when it comes to decreasing COVID hospitalizations. Statewide data comes from the Federal Department Of Health and Human Services, or HHS. The HHS update said statewide, there has been an almost 20% decrease in COVID hospitalizations in the past seven days and an almost 32% decrease in COVID hospitalizations in the past 14 days.

As summer is wrapping up in our area, some local health officials would say the COVID surge is too as the number of COVID hospitalizations decreases.

“What you see is that after about a three to four week period of the big time surge then the numbers improve,” local interventional cardiologist Dr. Amir Haghighat said.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center officials weren’t available to be interviewed Friday but said from September 1st to the 17th, they’ve seen a 57% decrease in COVID admissions. Ascension Sacred Heart Bay officials also weren’t available to be interviewed, but tell us hospitalizations have also been declining over the past three weeks.

“From the peak of COVID to now, we’re at about more than 50% reduction in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 at Ascension,” said Haghighat.

Dr. Haghighat works at these two hospitals on patients with heart complications due to COVID. He said he’s seen firsthand a significant reduction in these types of patients.

“Today (Friday) I only had one at Gulf Coast and I usually get several and at Bay Med the numbers were similar,” said Haghighat.

Haghihgat believes this decrease is because more people are getting vaccinated and continuing to social distance.

“We are fortunate that we were able to take care of all of our patients. We had enough ventilators and could help those that could be helped and now we’re having empty beds, so we have even more availability,” said Haghighat.

With even more hospital bed availability, health officials are still stressing the importance of taking the right safety precautions against the virus.

In a statement from Gulf Coast Regional, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neil Kooy said:

“A recent forecast from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to decline over the course of the next four weeks and this brings hope to our colleagues who have been on the frontlines battling the pandemic for the past 18 months. The Delta variant is highly transmissible and the virus is still widespread in our community. Now is certainly not the time to put your guard down. The COVID-19 vaccine still remains the best defense we have against the virus.”

In a statement from Ascension Sacred Heart, Communications Manager Mike Burke said:

“Please stress that the virus is still a serious threat, especially to those who are not vaccinated. In our hospitals in the Panhandle, 93 percent of those hospitalized are not vaccinated.”

“I feel a lot of patients, a lot of people in the community are hearing the message that we’ve put out there,” said Dr. Haghighat.

A message health officials hope will continue to help lower the surge.

Haghighat said people should continue to social distance and get the vaccine if they’re eligible.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.