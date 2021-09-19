BCSO recovers two swimmers in the Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE: 9/19/21 12:46 p.m.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the body of the missing 9-year-old boy has been recovered.

-------------------------------------------------------------

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of two missing swimmers around 6:30 p.m on Saturday.

Officials told NewsChannel 7 that a 28-year-old male and 9-year-old male were last seen in the water near the 19900 block of Front Beach Road behind Harbour Arms Condominiums.

Around 7:30 p.m. sheriff’s deputies said they recovered the body of the 28-year-old. Authorities said they performed CPR but the male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say they are now continuing their search for the 9-year-old who was last seen wearing a green bathing suit.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Coast Guard, and the Panama City Beach Police Department are assisting in the search efforts.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.