Local museum celebrates National Museum Day

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday is National Museum Day, and what better way to celebrate the day than to showcase one of Bay County’s very own.

“To every Bay County, if you’ve never walked through the Panama City Publishing Museum, I don’t think you deserve to call yourself a Bay County resident,” Brad Stephens, Sunjammers Owner & avid museum-goer.

Sunjammers owner Brad Stephens is an avid museum-goer of the Publishing Museum.

“There’s so much history inside these four walls here and even the history of the floor. This is not the original floor room, but I bet if you come in they’re gonna tell you where this floor came from and it’s gonna bring back childhood memories that you didn’t know you missed,” Stephens said.

Volunteer Nancy Hudson says the museum is not only just a staple on National Museum Day.

“People need to remember that public museums belong to them and this is their museum 365 days a year,” Hudson said.

“It’s really cool to kinda know the heritage and how Panama City came about. We got a little run-through of some of the stuff in here. So it’s pretty cool to be here,” Nashalie Jimenez, a museum-goer said.

“They were telling us, about how St. Andrews was discovered and how the lady who was the three-fourths owner of this area, she was the first lady to vote in this area. So that’s very cool to see it’s always awesome to see, women’s power you know,” Nancy Cardenas, another museum-goer said.

For Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Board of Director Janis Boatright, the day could not have been done without the help of local community partners.

“It’s great here in St. Andrew’s that our local merchants buy into this museum as well. They understand how important it is and we couldn’t have done this without their support today. It’s incredible,” Boatright said.

For those interested in coming to experience the museum for themselves. It’s open every Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on how to get involved with the Publishing Museum, visit their Facebook page.

