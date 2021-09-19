Advertisement

Local museum celebrates National Museum Day

By Tony Reese
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday is National Museum Day, and what better way to celebrate the day than to showcase one of Bay County’s very own.

“To every Bay County, if you’ve never walked through the Panama City Publishing Museum, I don’t think you deserve to call yourself a Bay County resident,” Brad Stephens, Sunjammers Owner & avid museum-goer.

Sunjammers owner Brad Stephens is an avid museum-goer of the Publishing Museum.

“There’s so much history inside these four walls here and even the history of the floor. This is not the original floor room, but I bet if you come in they’re gonna tell you where this floor came from and it’s gonna bring back childhood memories that you didn’t know you missed,” Stephens said.

Volunteer Nancy Hudson says the museum is not only just a staple on National Museum Day.

“People need to remember that public museums belong to them and this is their museum 365 days a year,” Hudson said.

“It’s really cool to kinda know the heritage and how Panama City came about. We got a little run-through of some of the stuff in here. So it’s pretty cool to be here,” Nashalie Jimenez, a museum-goer said.

“They were telling us, about how St. Andrews was discovered and how the lady who was the three-fourths owner of this area, she was the first lady to vote in this area. So that’s very cool to see it’s always awesome to see, women’s power you know,” Nancy Cardenas, another museum-goer said.

For Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Board of Director Janis Boatright, the day could not have been done without the help of local community partners.

“It’s great here in St. Andrew’s that our local merchants buy into this museum as well. They understand how important it is and we couldn’t have done this without their support today. It’s incredible,” Boatright said.

For those interested in coming to experience the museum for themselves. It’s open every Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The museum is always

For more information on how to get involved with the Publishing Museum, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO searching for 9 year old swimmer last seen in the Gulf.
BCSO searching for 9 year old swimmer last seen in the Gulf
New information has been released by Florida Highway Patrol, on a fatal crash that took place...
New information on fatal Bay County crash
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab Beauty Roberts saves her duck pals from an eight foot alligator
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County
Paul Vecker warns of recent phone scams.
New scams hitting Bay County and surrounding area

Latest News

Saturday is National Museum Day, and what better way to celebrate the day than to showcase one...
Local Museum Celebrates National Museum Day
Spread the Love and Spread Awareness about Suicided Prevention
SPARE Bridge of Hope Walk
International Coastal Cleanup Day
“Sea’s the Day” by keeping PCB Beautiful
BCSO searching for 9 year old swimmer last seen in the Gulf.
BCSO searching for 9 year old swimmer last seen in the Gulf