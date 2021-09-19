Marlins and Tornadoes host tournaments in weekend volleyball action

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold Marlin volleyball program hosted their first ever Florida-USA Volleyball challenge Friday and Saturday with ten teams from all over the state heading to the MAC to compete.

Originally, the Marlins were set to host 20 teams, but due to COVID issues, only 10 could make it out to participate

The tournament was put on by the Marlins, their booster club, and with the help of several local businesses in Panama City Beach as a part of the theme for the team this year, which is “Rebuild.”

“Arnold as a school has been through a lot these last few years: rebuilding from Michael, Covid, and the volleyball team, especially has grown this year,” said Arnold Volleyball Booster Club president, Melissa Goeden. “They’re closer than ever. They’ve been through a lot together, and I think with Coach Danielle, she’s a great mentor. She has really helped mold them as girls. It’s just a good opportunity for all of them.”

Over at Bay, the Tornadoes played host to six area teams in their very own Bay High Tornadoes Tournament, which wrapped up Saturday afternoon as well.

Bay High Tornadoes Tournament results:

1. Fort Walton Beach

2. Blountstown

3. Crestview

4. Bay

5. Navarre

6. North Bay Haven

