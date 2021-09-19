“Sea’s the Day” by keeping PCB Beautiful

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers in Bay County “Seas the Day” to help keep our beaches clean and beautiful.

Saturday was known as International Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteers from all over Bay County came to help by picking up trash on the beach.

Organizations Keep PCB Beautiful, Gulf World, Gulf World Marine Institute, Merritt Brothers Surf Presentation and Scout Pack 317 hosted and were involved with the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

The cleanup day was located at three different locations on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach;

Keep PCB Beautiful organization was held as M.B. Miller County Pier, 12212 Front Beach Road.

Gulf World Marine Institute and Gulf World hosted their cleanup at Russell Field City Pier, 16101 Front Beach Road.

Lastly, Scout Park 317 with NSA-PC was held on Beach access 51 located at 14521 Front Beach Road.

The volunteers that participated at this event received a free “International Coastal Cleanup T-Shirt” while supplies lasted. Sponsors for the event were Rudy’s Real Texas Barbeque, Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, and Nate’s Sanitation. The Organizations and Volunteers thank sponsors for helping them with keeping Panama City Beautiful.

Volunteers received free T-Shirts participating in event (Keep PCB Beautiful)

Two brothers, The Merritt Brothers (Samuel & Levei), expressed their concern about the trash on the beach. The brothers said that “You’re destroying the environment if you throw trash on the beach, and we’re out here today picking up trash to try and make an impact.”

The organizations and the people that came out to this event, hope to inspire other individuals and businesses to improve our community and to keep our environment safe.

If you’re interested in participating in a Panama City Beach Cleanup, they are hosting another event on Wednesday, September 22nd. The event will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Russell Fields City Pier, Panama City Beach, Fl. You can more information and contact them on their Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.