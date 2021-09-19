Advertisement

SPARE Bridge of Hope Walk

Spread the Love and Spread Awareness about Suicided Prevention(SPARE)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - SPARE: Suicide Prevention Awareness Responsive Education is spreading awareness through Bay County.

The SPARE Bridge of Hope Walk was early morning Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The annual event is to bring awareness to suicide prevention as well as hope and support for survivors. It was a good mixture of crowds that came to the event.

Some people attending have lost children, friends, parents, siblings and some just came to support the ones who lost their loved ones.

Pinned onto the walkers were different colored ribbons. Each ribbon represented the walker’s struggles of losing a loved one or spreading awareness. For instance CO-Founder of SPARE, Karen Abrahams lost her son Alex 9 years ago to Suicide. She wore a white-colored pin to represent that she lost a child due to suicide and she walks for him across the Bride. She walked from the beginning to end on the “Bridge of Hope.”

One of the spokespeople at the event said “We lost 40 to 50 each year due to suicide in Bay County. Almost two years ago, people were committing suicide weekly.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or use the following resources:

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) website or contact them at info@nami.org

You can also reach out to Life Management Center 24 hour responsive number at 850-522-4485

Follow SPARE Facebook Page, to learn more about how to spread awareness.

