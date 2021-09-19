Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The second half of the weekend will be unsettled again with mostly cloudy skies and a 70% coverage of showers and storms across the area. Highs will average in the lower 80s.

We have had unsettled weather for this long stretch thanks to an abundance of moisture that has been in place over the region. Because of this flow of moisture from the Gulf, we will have an unsettled pattern through the middle of the upcoming week.

The fall equinox is Wednesday, and on perfect timing, it will begin to feel like fall too! A cold front will move through the region by Wednesday which will allow drier and cooler air to make it’s way in for the second half of next week into next weekend. The sunshine will return, we will have daytime highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and overnight lows will be a bit cooler falling into the 60s.

Bottom line... keep the rain gear around just a little longer, the sunshine will be returning soon!

As for the tropics, there are a few areas to watch out there (Invest 95L and Invest 97L) in the Atlantic, but none of them are of any threat to our area and are expected to stay out to sea.

