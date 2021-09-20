Advertisement

Crestview Police Department investigating homicide

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Crestview Police Department says they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the parking area of Bel Aire Terrace apartments in Crestview.

According to officers a female victim was shot and killed by 29-year-old Amos Washington of DeFuniak Springs during a domestic dispute.

Officers said following the shooting Washington fled the area and had two children with him.

An hour later officers from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Washington and the two children were recovered unharmed.

The Crestview Police Department said Washington has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Shooting A Deadly Weapon into a Vehicle, Violation of an Injunction Order, and two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse.

Washington was delivered into the custody of the Okaloosa County Jail.

