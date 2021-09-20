Defuniak Springs man behind bars after dangerous drive

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car and driving recklessly in Okaloosa County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Chevy Suburban was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 90 near Brookwood when it allegedly went off the road and collided with traffic signs. The Suburban then reportedly crossed over both lanes of Highway 90 where it hit a raised water line and went into the woods near Highway 90 and Carousel Lane. Authorities said the car was damaged after it hit a large tree.

FHP said the driver was taken out of the Suburban and given NARCAN for an apparent drug overdose before being taken to the hospital.

The driver, Michael J. Cummins, 49, was reportedly arrested for DUI after he allegedly blew over the legal .08 limit.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the Suburban as stolen by Cummins. WCSO said Cummins faces charges for this as well.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.