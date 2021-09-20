Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active start on radar with several small stray showers developing out of the Gulf and moving onshore. We’ll need the umbrellas today as more of these scattered storms will develop through the morning and midday.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures and dew points both in the 70s. Dress comfortably for summery sultry feel out the door today. We’ll see highs return to the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s.

That heat and humidity will help pop up a few scattered storms throughout the day. With the high amount of moisture in the air, any storms that develop could produce some brief heavy downpours. So let’s be careful driving as our area is already super saturated and some localized flooding is still possible in some of the heaviest storms.

We’ll see this pattern continue into Tuesday before a change heads our way in the form of a cold front on Wednesday. Most of Wednesday will be fairly similar to Monday and Tuesday. But as the cold front brings a batch of storms through we’ll start to see lower humidity and somewhat fall-like weather spill in overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The rest of the week is finally dry, slightly cooler especially in the mornings, and feeling good with lower humidity under mainly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with scattered storms. Highs today reach the mid 80s with a feels like temperature in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more similar days to start the week before changes come on Thursday with lower humidity and a nice dry streak.

