Panama City Halloween display built with Hurricane Michael debris

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local Panama City man Joseph Mandeville has been decking out his front yard for Halloween since 2006.

“As soon as Halloween ends we think about what we can do for next Halloween,” Mandeville said.

This year’s theme is for Mandeville’s yard is“The Walking Dead.”

Also, for this spooky season, the display is built with reused and recycled materials from Hurricane Michael.

“So my girlfriend and I got two carloads and a truckload,” Mandeville said. “So what you see behind is what we created with all that hurricane debris, to the fence, to the post, the brick post we made all of that by hand and all the tombstone was made from Michael Debris.”

Mandeville waits all year to displays his creation, and the neighborhood waits all year to see it.

“This has been a big event for our neighborhood because he gets so many kids that come around here. Every year it is just better,” Neighbor Caroline Youngberg said.

Neighbors say Mandeville inspires their Halloween decorations too.

“It just amazes me every year because you never know what Joe is going to pull off. That is why I am over here trying to figure it out, and see what he is doing next gives me ideas,” Neighbor Jeffrey Wheeler said.

Mandeville says to be sure to swing by this October 31st. The whole neighborhood gets together and has a block party, with plenty of candy and “scares” for the tricker-treaters.

To check out the display the address is 3934 Peters Drive Panama City, FL 32405.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.